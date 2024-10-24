KPDN raids premises hoarding cooking oil in Bandar Tropicana Aman

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) raided a business premises in Bandar Tropicana Aman, Telok Panglima Garang on Oct 21, following allegations that the trader was hoarding 1kg cooking oil packets and selling them only to certain customers.

KPDN enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam said in a statement today that Selangor KPDN mounted the raid following a video that went viral on social media showing the trader moving the items.

“Initial inspections revealed that the premises were selling controlled items such as sugar, cooking oil, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), along with other grocery items, without a valid retail licence for scheduled controlled goods under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122),“ he said.

Inspections also found 84 packets of 1kg subsidised cooking oil, seven bottles of 2kg cooking oil, eight 14kg LPG cylinders, and 24kg of coarse white sugar, along with several other business documents such as sales invoices and purchase records for the controlled items.

Azman said the raiding party confiscated all items and several business documents, with a total value of RM630.90, adding that an investigation paper has been opened under Act 122 to identify suppliers of the controlled goods at the premises and their distribution chain.

He warned parties dealing with scheduled controlled goods to always comply with the laws, including obtaining a valid wholesale or retail licence for scheduled controlled goods under Act 122 and not to hoard or conceal supplies of these items.

Meanwhile, he said since the implementation of Op Tiris 3.0 on Jan 1 until yesterday, for cooking oil, 386 cases have been recorded nationwide, resulting in the seizure of 512,109kg of cooking oil valued at RM2.79 million.