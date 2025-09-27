KPDN ready to implement SKPS petrol subsidy system via BUDI95

SANDAKAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living has completed thorough preparations for the launch of the Subsidised Petrol Control System through the BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative starting September 30.

Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh confirmed that all oil companies have finalised their readiness for the system’s implementation, including necessary terminal and payment facilities at petrol stations.

Registration for the SKPS from September 15 to 26 recorded a cumulative total of 5,829 companies with 13,800 vehicles enrolled nationwide.

The ministry has granted companies flexibility to manage their quota distribution using the provided fleet cards.

Fuziah expressed confidence that this retargeting of petrol subsidies will effectively reduce leakages and misuse occurring at petrol stations nationwide.

She added that the initiative will also help mitigate the risk of excessive price increases for goods and public transport services.

Any savings achieved from plugging subsidy leakages will support the government in strengthening the nation’s fiscal position.

These funds can then be redirected towards national development expenditure for broader economic benefit.

The ministry will open special SKPS customer service counters at all state and branch offices beginning September 28 to ensure a smooth rollout.

These counters will operate for one week to assist officers and the public with the new system’s mechanisms.

Staff will clarify the pricing differences between BudiMadani Individu95 using MyKad at RM1.99 and BudiMadani MySubsidi95 using the Fleet Card at RM2.05.

Enquiries regarding the individual BudiMadani Individu95 programme using MyKad should be directed to the Ministry of Finance via its official website. – Bernama