Over 5,000 expected at Southern Zone National Science Week Carnival in Muar

MUAR: More than 5,000 visitors are expected to enliven the Southern Zone National Science Week Carnival at the Pagoh Sports Complex.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the three-day carnival celebrates advancements in science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

He added that the event aims to engage school students, undergraduates, small business owners, parents, and the wider public, not just experts.

“NSW provides an opportunity for MOSTI and the Johor government to demonstrate that science is part of our everyday lives,” he told reporters after officiating the event.

“The selection of Johor as the host for the southern zone carnival is a recognition of the state’s active efforts in promoting interest in STEM.”

Aznan said the state government has implemented initiatives such as the Johor Skills Hub, a TVET and STEM training centre.

He also mentioned coding and robotics programmes in schools and collaborations with universities as part of these efforts.

“The state is committed to nurturing local talent inclusively and continuously to prepare them for leading future technological and economic transformations,” he added.

This preparation includes exposure to artificial intelligence technology in schools, in accordance with Ministry of Education guidelines.

He also suggested that MOSTI establish a science centre in Johor to serve as a hub for learning and promoting science to the public.

Meanwhile, MOSTI secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad said the ministry is working to broaden access to science and technology for all segments of society.

He acknowledged that existing science centres and exhibitions are currently limited in their reach.

Hasnol assured that the ministry would consider the state government’s proposal for a Johor science centre in its future planning. – Bernama