KPDN receives two complaints over price hikes under SARA and MyKasih

KUCHING: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has received two complaints regarding price increases involving items under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah and MyKasih programmes.

Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohd Sayuthi Bakar confirmed that investigations identified one complaint as resulting from a retailer’s technical error in product coding management.

He stated that the technical issue has now been rectified following the ministry’s intervention.

Mohd Sayuthi announced that enforcement officers nationwide have received instructions to intensify monitoring of programme-participating shops.

He emphasised that strict action will be taken against any party found attempting to raise prices unjustifiably.

The ministry secretary-general revealed these details after closing the Sarawak Zone KPDN Carnival Tour 2025 and Buy Malaysian Products Campaign at Kuching Waterfront.

Mohd Sayuthi reported that the carnival and campaign have generated sales exceeding 500,000 ringgit so far.

He noted that yesterday’s Rahmah Sales alone contributed 180,000 ringgit to the total revenue.

The programme has attracted approximately 35,000 visitors as of this afternoon according to official figures.

Strategic partners participating in the event have registered vehicle sales with two cars sold on the first day.

Mohd Sayuthi clarified that the ministry did not set specific sales targets for the initiative.

He explained that the primary objective remains providing public access to affordable goods while raising awareness of government initiatives. – Bernama