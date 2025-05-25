KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Enforcement Division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has recorded seizures worth RM725,439.86 involving 338 cases for various offences from Jan 1 to yesterday.

Its director, Mufsi Lat, said the cases were recorded during inspections at 9,738 premises, including retail shops, supermarkets and wholesale premises in the state.

He said they over the past three years, the results of enforcement actions have shown very encouraging developments.

“In 2024, the value of seizures amounted to RM3.96 million compared to RM997,059.69 in 2023. The value of fines also jumped from RM6,000 in 2023 to RM102,500 in 2024. This indicates that enforcement is now more focused and has succeeded in cracking down on high-value embezzlement cases,“ he said at the state-level 53rd KPDN Enforcement Day Celebration here today.

The event was opened by the ministry’s Deputy Director General of Enforcement (Prevention), Aris Mamat.

Mohd Mufsi said that apart from that, the KPDN enforcement division in Terengganu also conducted inspections on 293 premises under Ops Tiris and 186 premises under Ops Gasak during the same period.

“For Ops Tiris, we recorded four cases with seizures amounting to RM431,437.60, while for Ops Gasak, seven cases were recorded with the value of seizures amounting to RM68,065.70,“ he said.