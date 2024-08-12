KPDN seizes 870kg of cooking oil for breaching storage limits

IPOH: A retailer has been penalised by the Perak enforcement division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) for possessing 870 kilograms (kg) of packet cooking oil and 87 kg of bottled cooking oil of various brands, which exceeded the permitted limit, at a business premises in Sitiawan yesterday.

Its director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said that a raid was conducted around 1.30 pm following a public complaint alleging wholesale sales of the 1kg packet of cooking oil at a two-storey shop house operating as a grocery store.

“The amount of cooking oil found at the premises exceeds the limit allowed under the license. A 38-year-old local man who admitted to being the owner of the premises complied and understood the action taken by KPDN,“ he said in a statement today.

Kamalludin said that further inspection revealed the grocery store had a valid CSA Retail License for sugar, cooking oil, and wheat flour with a storage limit of 500kg for each type of controlled item.

He said the action was taken under Regulation 10(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1961 for exceeding the permitted quantity of controlled goods as stipulated in the licence.

“The cooking oil was seized, with the seizure valued at an estimated RM4,567.50,“ he said, adding that the case will be investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.