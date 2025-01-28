KULAI: The Johor branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has seized 903 cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from an illegal storage facility in the district, believed to have been misappropriated for industrial use.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said that the LPG cylinders were seized during an operation conducted today under the KITA GEMPUR initiative, following intelligence gathered several days earlier and public complaints.

She stated that the inspection revealed the facility was storing and transferring subsidised LPG from 14-kilogramme (kg) cylinders into 50-kg cylinders.

“Further inspection found that the storage facility did not have licence or permit to store controlled goods. A total of 903 LPG cylinders, including both 14 kg with capacities of 14 kg and 50 kg, along with several documents, were seized.

“The seized goods are estimated to be worth up to RM80,000 and four foreign men, in their 30s, believed to be employees at the storage facility, were detained to assist in the investigation,” she said in a statement today.

Lilis Saslinda said that the case was being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and further investigations would be conducted to identify individuals or companies involved in the distribution chain, including the source of the LPG.