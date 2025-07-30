KPDN seizes fake e-cigarette liquids in Terengganu, four nabbed

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) in Terengganu seized 1,405 units of counterfeit electronic cigarette refill liquid worth RM21,094 during an operation yesterday.

State KPDN director Mohd Mufsi Lat said the seizures followed raids on four business premises in Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus districts.

Four men in their 40s, believed to be shop owners and employees, were detained to assist in investigations.

The operation involved 46 enforcement personnel from KPDN, the Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT), and the district health offices of Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus.

“The raids were conducted following complaints from a registered trademark holder, and the products were found to violate the Trademarks Act 2019,” he said in a statement today.

He said offenders could face a fine of up to RM15,000 for companies, while individuals may be fined up to RM10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

He urged the public to report trademark violations through KPDN’s official channels, including WhatsApp at 019-8488000, hotline 1-800-886-800, or the Ez Aduan KPDN app. - Bernama