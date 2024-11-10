IPOH: Imitation mobile phone spare parts and accessories estimated to be worth RM26,430 were seized in raids conducted by the Perak enforcement division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) at five premises in Sitiawan, Manjung and here yesterday.

Its director, Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the raids were carried out following complaints and information from the trademark owner.

“Representatives of the trademark company have checked the goods involved and suspect that the premises have committed an offence under the Trademarks Act 2019, ” he said in a statement here today.

Kamalludin said his office viewed the matter seriously and is committed to protecting the rights of trademark owners through continuous monitoring and intelligence at all premises selling branded goods.

“It is to combat the sale of fake goods and boost the confidence of foreign investors to invest, especially in Perak,” he said.