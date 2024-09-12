KPDN seizes RM16,075 worth of diesel in Labuan petrol station

LABUAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized a locally registered vehicle carrying subsidised diesel worth RM16,075 during its Op Tiris 3.0 – Kita Gempur operation at a petrol station on Dec 8.

KPDN Labuan director Junaidah Arbain said the ministry’s enforcement team inspected a four-wheel-drive vehicle equipped with an additional iron tank at 9:49 a.m.

“During the inspection, 500 litres of diesel, believed to be subsidised, were discovered. The driver, a 51-year-old local man, was detained for questioning,” she told Bernama today.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, which imposes penalties of up to an RM1 million fine, imprisonment for up to three years, or both for first-time individual offenders, while companies may face fines of up to RM2 million.

She noted that the operation was the result of a week-long intelligence effort based on public complaints.

“KPDN Labuan credits community involvement for this success and remains steadfast in combating the misappropriation of controlled and subsidised items. We encourage the public to continue reporting such suspicious activities to facilitate enforcement,” she added.