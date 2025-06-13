KPDRM declares over RM36 million in dividend

KUALA LUMPUR: Koperasi Polis Diraja Malaysia Berhad (KPDRM) announced a dividend distribution of 5.8 per cent for 2024 on subscription capital and 9.2 per cent on share capital to members, with a total distribution of RM36.14 million.

KPDRM president and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the distribution showed an increase of 0.3 per cent for subscription capital and 2.2 per cent on share capital compared to the previous year.

“In the cooperative’s 97 years of existence, this is the first time such an impressive dividend has been distributed to KPDRM members,“ he said when speaking in conjunction with KPDRM’s 90th Annual General Meeting here today.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Ministry of Human Resources secretary-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

Commenting further, Razarudin said KPDRM recorded a profit of RM50.14 million for the year 2024, compared to RM45.02 million in 2023.

“This is influenced by the increase in the number of KPDRM members from 114,608 in 2023, to 119,922 in 2024, involving an increase of 5,314 people.

“In this regard, the subscription capital also increased to RM586.6 million in 2024 compared to RM558 million in 2023, an increase of 4.9 per cent equivalent to RM28.6 million,” he said.

In addition, Razarudin said the share capital also increased to 11 per cent equivalent to RM2.9 million from RM20.5 million in 2023 to RM23.04 million in 2024.

At the ceremony, the Prime Minister also presented insurance compensation to nine relatives of Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) members who died in a road accident in Teluk Intan, Perak, in May.