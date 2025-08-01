Penang defers water tariff adjustment to July 2026

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has deferred the implementation of the water tariff adjustment under the Tariff Setting Mechanism for the Second Implementation Period by one year to July 1, 2026, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Chow said the deferment will benefit 715,957 water consumers in Penang.

He said the new tariff, which was supposed to take effect today, is expected to increase the Penang Water Supply Corporation’s revenue by about RM20 million over six months in 2026.

The extra revenue will be used for water supply service upgrade projects, the details of which will be announced later, he said in a statement today.

“For the new tariff, the average increase in monthly water bills for 79.88 per cent of the 613,660 domestic (household) consumers in Penang who use up to 35 cubic metres (m³) per month will be between RM0.30 and RM2.55.

“The average increase in water bills for 95.38 per cent of the 98,155 non-domestic (business) consumers in Penang who use up to 200m³ per month will be between RM3.60 and RM35.70 per month,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that water tariffs for domestic consumers in almost all states in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan will be raised starting Aug 1, following the gazetting of the new water tariff structure announced by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

The tariff adjustment involves an average rise of 20 sen per cubic metre, bringing the new rate to RM2.75 compared to RM2.55 previously.

However, this adjustment does not involve domestic users in Perak.

SPAN had previously stated that the implementation of the new tariffs is part of efforts to align towards a more sustainable water tariff structure, while also enabling state water operators to better cover the operational and maintenance costs of water supply systems.

Meanwhile, on another matter, Chow announced the appointment of 19 new commissioners to the Penang Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) for the term from Aug 1, 2025 to July 31, 2026.

He said state Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo has been appointed as the executive councillor in charge of coordinating matters related to HEB on behalf of the state government.

“Congratulations are in order, and it is hoped that HEB will continue to uphold its mandate and empower the socio-economic development of the Indian community in the state,” he said.

Among those appointed are Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, Senator Dr A. Lingeshwaran, Bagan Dalam state assemblyman K. Kumaran, Batu Uban state assemblyman A. Kumaresan and Penang MIC chairman Datuk J. Dhinagaran. - Bernama