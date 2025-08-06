KPK reviews new rubber planting allocations in Ranau to aid poverty

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (KPK) through the Malaysian Rubber Board, is re-evaluating the need to increase allocations for the opening of new rubber planting areas, particularly in hardcore poverty areas such as Ranau.

In a written parliamentary reply published on the Dewan Rakyat portal today, the ministry said that, as a proactive measure, several initiatives are being implemented.

These include identifying suitable land, providing agricultural input assistance and high-quality rubber seedlings, group-based rubber crop development programme, and offering technical training and guidance for participants.

KPK reaffirmed its commitment to supporting smallholders, including those in the Ranau district.

“From 2021 to 2024, through the Sabah Rubber Industry Board as the implementing agency, a total of 19 planting blocks have been implemented in the Ranau district, involving 324 participants and covering 1,011.36 hectares, with a total allocation of RM19.21 million,“ KPK stated.

The ministry was responding to a question from Datuk Jonathan Yasin (GRS–Ranau) regarding the need for increased allocations to help small-scale farmers open new areas for cocoa, oil palm, and rubber cultivation in the Ranau district to assist the extremely poor.

Meanwhile, for the palm oil sector, KPK said the proposal to provide assistance for opening new areas and special subsidies for smallholders is still under evaluation.

As for the cocoa sector, Ranau is considered a potential area for cocoa cultivation and is currently one of the largest contributors to cocoa production in Malaysia.

“Among the initiatives implemented by the Malaysian Cocoa Board are the new cocoa planting programme, for which over 500 hectares of applications have been received so far — ongoing activities and programmes, and the Cocoa Cluster Complex in Ranau, which is expected to be completed this year,“ KPK said.

The ministry expressed confidence that these efforts would gradually reduce the rate of extreme poverty in Ranau. - Bernama