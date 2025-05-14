ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is committed to transforming the agriculture sector towards a more modern, dynamic and viable direction.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said this initiative will be realised through the agricultural training certification programme aimed at producing a highly skilled workforce as large-scale commercial agricultural entrepreneurs.

“Therefore, youth are urged to view the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in agriculture from a new perspective that is increasingly modern, high-tech and sophisticated,“ he said.

Arthur said this during an engagement session with trainees at the MADA Rice Training Centre here today. The session was attended by over 250 participants, including those from the Agricultural TVET Training Institute and Bukit Tangga Malaysian Agricultural College.

He also mentioned that the agricultural TVET sector has an increasing industrial demand for skilled labour.

“The ministry has expanded the use of technology at training centres. This includes the use of the Internet of Things (IoT) to remotely monitor crops and livestock.

“Additionally, Artificial Intelligence (AI) for diagnosing the health of crops and livestock; simulators for monitoring fishing boats; and Virtual Reality (VR) software for fishing activities,“ he said.

Arthur said the KPKM also hopes to transform TVET into the backbone of modern agriculture by integrating technical knowledge, cutting-edge technology and humanitarian values.

“I believe agricultural TVET graduates will become experts in critical fields such as smart agronomy, plant biotechnology, farm automation, and even create digital solutions for agriculture in the future,“ he also said.

According to him, the ministry always collaborates closely with government agencies, higher education institutions, and the industry to ensure that career pathways after completing TVET are clear and sustainable.