KPKM proposes short-term agriculture censuses for better policy coordination

PUTRAJAYA: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) has recommended that the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) conduct short-term agricultural censuses every two to four years to ensure timely data updates for improved policy coordination.

KPKM secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak highlighted the importance of frequent data collection following the findings of the 2024 Agriculture Census, which provides detailed insights at both national and district levels.

“We have discussed with DOSM how future censuses can be implemented. For federal-level policymaking, we need long-term statistics over five to 10 years. However, for state and district-level execution, data must be refreshed more often. Smaller-scale censuses would be cost-effective,” he said during a press conference.

The 2024 census offers granular data on farming demographics, crop types, land ownership, and mechanisation adoption. “We now have hyperlocal data. In Senaling, Kuala Pilah, for instance, we know the number of farmers, their crops, and production levels. This helps state governments and village leaders make informed decisions to boost yields,” Isham explained.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof previously announced that short-term agricultural surveys would begin in 2026 to enhance sector monitoring.

Additionally, KPKM plans to introduce a cooperative-based farm management model to consolidate smallholders and landowners, improving productivity through collective government assistance. “With over 220,000 padi farmers nationwide averaging two hectares each, grouping them could enhance efficiency and income,” Isham noted.

The success of this model depends on accurate data and strong federal-state collaboration with local farming communities. - Bernama