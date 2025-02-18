SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) will ensure that amendments to the Paddy and Rice Control Act (Act 522) are completed and enforced this year.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the amendment to increase enforcement to curb the conversion of local rice into imported rice also took into account research conducted by the Malaysian Competition Commission (MyCC).

“We will amend this act by taking recommendations by MyCC involved in conducting investigations on the issue of paddy and rice.

“From there, we will make the necessary changes to overcome the issue, including strengthening monitoring as well as taking action against those who violate the law,“ he said, commenting on the time target set by the ministry to complete the amendment to the act.

He was speaking to reporters after presenting Agrobank’s 2025 school money assistance and the release of Tilapia Aquaculture Aspire fry at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jalan Kebun, here today.

Last Thursday, Mohamad Sabu, when winding up the debate after the Agriculture and Food Security Minister’s special flight session in Parliament, was reported to have said that the government had agreed to amend Act 522 which is still loose in terms of enforcement on manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers in an effort to curb the conversion of local rice into imported rice.

According to the minister, Act 522 does not list the offence of mixing local rice with imported rice, but only stipulates seven types of offences, including hiding rice with the aim of creating a shortage of supply.

On the release of tilapia fry, Mohamad Sabu said the Aquaculture Aspire Programme organised by Agrobank targets the involvement of 20 selected schools for the implementation of aquaculture education based on biofloc technology.

He said the selected schools will be provided with an 18 square foot pond along with 1,500 tilapia fry which has the potential to become an entrepreneurial initiative that generates income to the school.

“Each pond costs RM15,000 and can accommodate 1,500 fry which, if properly cared for, can be harvested within three months with an average of two fish equivalent to one kilogramme,“ he said.

Earlier, Mohamad Sabu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kota Raja, presented donations worth RM150 as school money along with necessities such as school bags, stationery and water bottles to 200 students at a ceremony which was also attended by Agrobank chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin.