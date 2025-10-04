TAPAH: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has approved an allocation of RM6,130,719 million for the implementation of 33 development and public infrastructure projects for the residents of Tapah.

KPKT Minister Nga Kor Ming said the allocation covers the upgrading of public toilets, food courts as well as the installation of light-emitting diode (LED) type lights in several areas at the location.

“Among the projects amounting to RM3.05 million is the implementation of 16 projects to improve public infrastructure such as food courts, stalls and public toilets under the Development Project initiative in the local authority (PBT) supervised by the Local Government Department.

“RM1.87 million for the implementation of 10 Kampung Baru Cina development projects involves upgrading roads, drains and public halls under the supervision of the Kampung Baru Cina Division, KPKT,“ he said during a press conference at the KPKT 3.0 Touch of Love Programme at the Tapah Road Public Market here today.

In addition, Nga said a total of RM798,000 was for the Taman Malaysia Tapah landscape upgrade project and the implementation of the Tapah District Council’s Landscape Master Plan Study under the supervision of the National Landscape Department.

“A total of RM377,000 for fence replacement works, playground repairs and rewiring works for the People’s Housing Project (PPR) which will be coordinated by the National Housing Department under the Housing Maintenance Programme (PPP) initiative; and RM40,000 under the Home Repair Programme, worth RM20,000 each for two Heads of Households in the Tapah Parliament supervised by the Community Wellbeing Division, KPKT.

“The improvement work at Taman Malaysia Tapah, which involves a cost of RM499,900 out of a total of RM6.13 million, is in line with KPKT’s intention to build 100 MADANI Recreational Parks (TRM) every year within the next five years, thus ensuring a total of 500 parks by 2028,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said the renovation and upgrading project of the Bidor Goodwill Hall involves a cost of RM849,970 focusing on the construction of a covered walkway, floor repair, painting the building, installing LED screens and installing hall doors.

“KPKT is committed to continue to work with local authorities throughout the country to realise inclusive and sustainable national development plans to improve the quality of services and the well-being of the people.

“The ministry is committed to ensuring that every penny spent is with a high Return on Investment (ROI) consideration and based on performance,“ he said.