KPKT encourages private developers to allocate land for PRR projects

TELUK INTAN: The Housing and Local Government Ministry encourages private developers to allocate land for constructing houses under the People’s Residency Programme.

Minister Nga Kor Ming announced that a study will determine the suitability of land offered by developers for these affordable housing projects.

“We are opening this opportunity to private housing developers, not only the state government,” he said after officiating the PR1MA Teluk Intan Town Project and Sales Gallery.

“The government is ready to accept land offered by any interested developers.”

He confirmed that technical teams will assess both the land and its location before approving any PRR project implementation.

Nga highlighted that the ministry previously received thirty two parcels of land free of charge through state government cooperation.

“In the past, the ministry had to buy land and pay premiums, leaving no funds to build quality houses,” he explained.

“Our new policy now encourages a win-win formula.”

The ministry has mandated that all PRR projects adopt an integrated development concept incorporating various public facilities starting this year.

Nga revealed that Perak’s first PRR project will launch in Tambun by year-end with an allocation of approximately one hundred fifty million ringgit.

“That is our target; to launch the first PRR in Perak, in Tambun, by year-end, followed by Teluk Intan, step by step,” he stated.

PRR units will cost sixty thousand ringgit outside town areas while urban projects will operate on a rental basis.

The PR1MA Teluk Intan Townhouse Project has already shown strong demand with all Phase 1A-1 units booked within two weeks of selection.

This integrated townhouse development represents PR1MA’s first such project with a gross development value of one hundred three million ringgit.

Phase 1A-1 features eighty six single-storey terrace units on thirty nine acres of land scheduled for completion in 2028. – Bernama