KPKT explores single agency for integrated waste management in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry is exploring the formation of a single agency to manage solid waste, e-waste, sewage and radioactive waste through optimised use of resources.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said the initiative was among the key strategies outlined in the 13th Malaysia Plan as part of a comprehensive effort to safeguard planetary health and achieve zero waste.

“This single agency will encompass the five key principles of waste management, namely collection, transportation, recovery, treatment and disposal,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

“This effort is in line with the commitment to achieve zero waste, while promoting green economic growth, advancing social well-being and ensuring environmental sustainability, as outlined in the Circular Economy Blueprint for Solid Waste in Malaysia.”

Nga was responding to a question from Datuk Dr Richard Rapu @ Aman Begri on the ministry’s strategic measures to strengthen solid waste management governance.

The government has allocated substantial funds for public cleaning under the 13th Malaysia Plan to assist local authorities with rising solid waste management costs.

“Almost every year, two billion ringgit is allocated to states that have adopted Act 672,” Nga said in response to a supplementary question.

“Selangor and Penang have now agreed in principle to adopt the same act, and assistance will be extended to their respective PBTs to ensure efficient solid waste management.”

The government has set a target for 20% of waste collection vehicles to be electric-powered by 2027 under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

This initiative aligns with the country’s broader decarbonisation policy and commitment to environmental sustainability. – Bernama