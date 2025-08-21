MACC proposes live broadcast of high-profile court cases for transparency

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has proposed live broadcasting of high-profile corruption court cases to enhance public confidence in the judicial process.

Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki stated that certain parties have been using social media to manipulate facts from court proceedings, leading to unfounded allegations.

“Among the proposals is to allow live streaming of corruption trials so the public can follow the proceedings transparently,” he said during a special media session.

Azam explained that live broadcasts would demonstrate government transparency and enable citizens to evaluate cases independently.

The commission also recommended installing artificial intelligence-equipped closed-circuit television systems in all enforcement agency lock-ups nationwide.

This initiative aims to address misconduct issues and improve monitoring transparency across detention facilities.

Azam highlighted numerous complaints regarding corruption and monitoring weaknesses in lock-ups still using outdated CCTV technology.

“CCTV is very important to ensure accountability,” he emphasised.

He noted that many existing systems are standalone units not connected to central control centres.

“Advanced CCTV systems equipped with AI technology are very much needed now to strengthen monitoring and accountability in lock-ups,” Azam added. – Bernama