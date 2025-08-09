KPKT seeks 2026 budget boost for 10,000 infrastructure projects

TAIPING: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is requesting extra funds in the 2026 Budget to expand public infrastructure projects to 10,000 annually.

Minister Nga Kor Ming confirmed the proposal will be submitted to the Finance Ministry this month.

Last year, KPKT executed 6,611 projects, ranking it as Malaysia’s top-performing ministry.

“This year, we are aiming higher...targeting 10,000 public infrastructure projects in a single year,” Nga said during the Sentuhan Kasih KPKT Taiping event.

The press conference was attended by Taiping MP Wong Kah Woh and senior officials from local government and landscape departments.

Nga inspected key sites, including Kamunting Public Market and the Taiping Lake Fountain Beautification Project.

An additional RM10.4 million has been allocated for 35 infrastructure projects in Taiping.

These include upgrades in Bandar Taiping City and landscape development at Lapang Tanjung Sungai Mas.

Non-Muslim houses of worship and 24 housing initiatives are also part of the approved plans.

“All projects under the fifth Rolling Plan will start promptly and finish by year-end,” Nga added.

Taiping’s major projects include a RM10 million upgrade of Taiping Lake Gardens.

The revamp aims to position the park as Malaysia’s most scenic lake destination. - Bernama