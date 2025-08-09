Perak JIM arrests three locals in Chemor immigration operation

IPOH: The Perak Immigration Department (JIM) arrested three locals during Ops Serkap at the Kanthan Industrial Area in Chemor.

The operation was conducted at 1.25 pm on Wednesday in collaboration with Putrajaya Immigration Headquarters and Perak JIM Enforcement Division.

Datuk James Lee, Perak JIM director, confirmed the arrests were based on intelligence and public tip-offs.

Twelve immigration officers were involved in the operation, which concluded at 8 pm.

The suspects, two men and a woman, are being investigated under Section 12(A) of the Passport Act 1966.

They allegedly made false statements or submitted fraudulent documents to obtain passports or visas under another person’s name.

Additionally, they face charges under Section 12(1)(h) for aiding others in violating immigration laws.

Lee urged the public to report any information on illegal immigrants or employers hiring them.

The department remains committed to enforcing immigration laws to curb illegal entry and document fraud. - Bernama