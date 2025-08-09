PM Anwar open to new urgent projects in Kelantan despite RMK13 allocations

KOTA BHARU: The government remains open to reviewing new and urgent project proposals from Kelantan, even though major projects have already been allocated under the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that project prioritisation was determined through direct engagement with the state government.

“We have presented RMK13, but new applications have been submitted, and if they are urgent, we will study them, especially flood mitigation, water supply, energy, and hardcore poverty eradication,“ he said.

He added that the national budget process would consider RMK13 while reviewing additional priorities.

Anwar spoke at the closing ceremony of the Kelantan 2025 MADANI Rakyat Program at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium.

Present were Science Minister Chang Lih Kang, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Chief Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

Anwar noted that engagement sessions have been streamlined to include state government input.

“Every state visit includes a session for feedback and monitoring of ongoing projects to ensure effective implementation,“ he explained.

On the MADANI Rakyat Program, Anwar said it strengthened government-community ties.

“Through this program, we aim to understand public concerns and elevate initiatives needing attention,“ he said.

The three-day event, led by MOSTI, featured over 100 public services and tech exhibitions.

It was supported by ICU JPM and multiple government agencies. - Bernama