KPKT seeks RM1 billion boost for public cleaning and EV transition

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) aims to secure over RM1 billion in additional funding to enhance public cleaning efforts.

This follows agreements with Selangor and Penang to adopt Act 672, streamlining waste management policies.

Minister Nga Kor Ming stated the funds will support reforms like converting 20% of cleaning vehicles to electric models by 2027.

“This aligns with Malaysia’s decarbonisation goals for a zero-carbon economy,” he said.

Night-time cleaning and deep-cleaning programmes at tourist spots will also be introduced.

Nga shared these plans after a Budget 2026 engagement session with KPKT stakeholders.

Deputy Minister Datuk Hajah Aiman Athirah Sabu and Secretary-General Datuk M Noor Azman Taib also attended.

Over 300 stakeholders submitted 55 proposals, including input from REHDA and volunteer fire teams.

“We’ll refine these proposals for submission to the Finance Ministry by September 4,” Nga added.

Budget 2026 will feature 10+ new initiatives, including 10,000 public infrastructure projects.

Last year, KPKT completed 6,611 projects like parks and hawker centres.

Nga proposed doubling the Federal Small Allocation to RM500 million for 2026.

The ministry will also push for the MADANI Home Ownership Programme to revive the property sector.

“This ensures Malaysians can own their dream homes,” Nga emphasised.

Budget 2026, tabled on October 10, prioritises economic growth, living standards, and governance reforms. - Bernama