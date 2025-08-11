KPM takes key steps to enhance school safety and address bullying

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (KPM) will implement several key measures to ensure safety in all educational institutions under its purview, including boarding schools and hostels.

Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad, Director-General of Education, stated that safety audits will focus on compliance with all relevant standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“The audit findings will be presented to KPM’s top management within three months,“ he said.

KPM will also improve existing school safety SOPs and disciplinary measures to address issues like bullying.

Current guidelines will be reviewed to ensure they remain relevant to present and future needs.

Additionally, the existing complaint system, including the Bullying Complaint Portal, will be reformed for easier and anonymous reporting.

A new Education Institution Safety Reform Committee will be established to strengthen safety measures.

The committee will include academics, NGOs, experts, police, and parent-teacher associations.

KPM has a zero-tolerance policy towards bullying, with strict penalties including suspension and expulsion.

The ‘Bangkit Bermaruah’ intervention programme will focus on community service and character development for suspended students.

Administrators, teachers, and education officers who fail to handle bullying complaints properly will face disciplinary action.

Psychosocial support will be reinforced at all levels to ensure the well-being of students and staff.

School counsellors will play a crucial role in bullying prevention and intervention.

KPM urges all stakeholders to work together in addressing bullying comprehensively. - Bernama