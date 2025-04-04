KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) is deploying its expertise to help victims affected by the gas pipeline fire which broke out in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya last Tuesday.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, said the ministry is providing medicine, counselling and also humanitarian aid to victims who are taking shelter at the relief centre (PPS) at the Putra Heights Mosque.

“We have taken immediate steps to ensure that a team from KPT, involving medical teams from universities with hospitals, is sent immediately.

“We also sent a psychological team to help those who are facing trauma. They handle not only adults but also children. We also have the Siswa MADANI team, comprising volunteers from various universities in the country,” he said when met after at the PPS at the Putra Heights Mosque today.

Meanwhile, Zambry said the KPT is also identifying students affected by the incident to channel the necessary assistance to ensure that they can continue their studies.

“So far, we have identified nine students involved. It’s not just cash assistance. I have informed the university so that the registration can be extended for them,“ he said.

Staff of the Youth and Sports Ministry affected by the fire will also be provided with appropriate assistance.

Its deputy minister, Adam Adli Abdul Halim said that so far, two staff from the ministry had been identified.

Both of them have been given flexible working hours, he said.