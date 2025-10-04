SEPANG: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM), through the Social Welfare Department, will continue its “KASIH Kanak-kanak” child protection advocacy programme at 300 schools and 30 children activity centres nationwide this year.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the programme, which would begin this month, is part of efforts to address sexual offences involving minors.

She said the ministry would also promote the Talian Kasih helpline and mobilise the One-Stop Social Support Centre to participating schools throughout the programme.

“They (the children) have school counsellors, but many are reluctant to speak up, possibly due to embarrassment. So, during the advocacy sessions, we use tailored approaches to connect with them.

“For instance, we ask them to draw and explain their artwork. This gives us insight into their inner thoughts and emotions,” she told reporters after officiating the Raikan Keceriaan Keluarga event at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 today.

Nancy was commenting on recent media reports highlighting a rise in rape and incest cases in Kelantan, with 252 cases recorded last year compared to 206 in 2023.

On the Raikan Keceriaan Keluarga initiative by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), Nancy said the effort is commendable as it shows the corporate entity is taking family aspects into account in its development plans.

“I believe that public space such as airports should be designed with sensitivity to the needs of all groups, especially children, women, the elderly, families and persons with disabilities,” she said.

Meanwhile, MAHB managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said two new features were launched at KLIA Terminal 1 today, namely the new CARE Ambassador uniforms and the Orangutan Kids Zone, to boost user-friendliness at the airport.

“The new uniforms are more than just a design update. They represent our professionalism, friendliness and commitment to excellent service while also offering comfort and easy identification.

“The Orangutan Kids Zone was created to make the airport more family-friendly. It provides a space for children to play while their parents take a short break (before their flights),” he said.