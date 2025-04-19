No change to number of flood victims in Johor, Sabah this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Johor and Sabah did not show any change this morning with the number of victims taking shelter in temporary relief centres (PPS) remaining the same as last night.

In JOHOR, as of 8 am this morning, a total of 37 victims from 11 families were still taking shelter at the PPS in Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, Segamat, which was opened since April 14.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the two areas still affected by floods in the state are Kampung Seberang Batu Badak and Kampung Batu 5 Jalan Muar.

In addition, the Muar River in Buloh Kasap, Segamat was still reported to have exceeded the warning level of 8.63 metres.

According to Azmi, the weather in Mersing is expected to be rainy and Segamat is cloudy while forecast for eight other districts is sunny this morning.

In SABAH, the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat announced that the number of flood victims still remains at 155 victims from 54 families taking shelter at the Selagon Permanent Evacuation Centre (PPK), Beaufort.

“A total of six villages are still affected by the floods in Beaufort and the evacuation trend remains,” the statement said.