KUALA LUMPUR: The Palestinian issue is not only a matter of Malaysia’s foreign policy but also a humanitarian, moral, and principled cause that unites all Malaysians regardless of background, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

“Malaysia’s Parliament will continue to be a strong voice on the international stage in championing the plight of the long-oppressed Palestinian people,“ Johari said in a statement, referring to his remarks during the recent Group of Parliaments in Support of Palestine meeting held in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The meeting brought together speakers and presidents of parliaments from around the world in a show of solidarity to uphold the rights of the Palestinian people, reflecting the international community’s unity in addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

In his address, Johari reaffirmed Malaysia’s unwavering support for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also voiced regret over Israel’s violation of the ceasefire agreement that was brokered on January 15 by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States but breached since March 18.

“Malaysia’s support is neither symbolic nor seasonal. It stems from a deep moral commitment and a foreign policy rooted in universal justice.

“The continued assault on Gaza is a war crime that clearly violates international law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions,” he said, adding that more than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, the majority being women and children.

Johari strongly rejected any attempt to forcibly relocate or displace Palestinians, stating:

“That is a form of ethnic cleansing that must be unequivocally condemned by the international community.”

He said Malaysia also condemned the Israeli Knesset’s decision to ban the operations of UNRWA in certain Palestinian territories, calling it an attack on the United Nations system and a direct blow to the rights of over 5.9 million Palestinian refugees who rely on the agency for survival.

“Malaysia fully supports Egypt’s proposed plan for the reconstruction of Gaza and calls for the immediate implementation of the UN Security Council Resolutions and the rulings of the International Court of Justice,” he said.

Johari’s official programme in Istanbul began with a courtesy call on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, followed by an opening speech by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Prof Dr Numan Kurtulmus, and Speaker of the Palestinian National Council, Rawhi Fattouh.

In his remarks, Erdogan stressed the need for unified global action to address the suffering of the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza.

The meeting also included a closed-door roundtable session among parliamentary leaders to discuss the future direction of the group before a joint declaration was adopted by all the delegations.

The Malaysian delegation reiterated its commitment to playing an active role, including in policy coordination and advocating for more decisive international action.

Johari also attended an official dinner hosted by the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye at the Esma Sultan Palace, which brought together all heads of delegations and participating parliamentarians, the statement added.