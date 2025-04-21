KUCHING: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) plans to broaden its initiatives to instill patriotism among the public, in support of the Education Ministry’s (MOE) move to introduce the wearing of the Jalur Gemilang badge by students.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the message of love for the nation and respect for the national flag will also be incorporated into the ministry’s parenting programmes.

“Many still take lightly the importance of respecting the Jalur Gemilang as Malaysian citizens. These programmes aim to prevent mistakes such as incorrect flag designs, missing elements or improper ways of displaying the flag,” she said.

She was speaking to reporters at the symbolic launch of the Jalur Gemilang badge initiative for MOE institutions in Sarawak, held at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Sheikh Hj Othman Abdul Wahab today.

Previously, MOE announced that the wearing of the Jalur Gemilang badge on students’ uniforms will be implemented in stages across all educational institutions under its purview, starting April 21, 2025.

The initiative covers government schools, government-aided schools, matriculation colleges and teacher training institutes nationwide, to foster patriotism among students and educators.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Education Department director Omar Mahli said 885,634 Jalur Gemilang badges will be distributed to government schools across the state.

“Each student will receive two badges. We’ve already begun distributing them in phases starting today. We will complete the distribution at the end of April to 442,817 students,” he said.