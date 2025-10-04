US considers Trump $1 coin for 250th independence celebrations

WASHINGTON: The United States Treasury is considering producing a one dollar coin featuring President Donald Trump to commemorate 250 years since the declaration of American independence in 2026.

Images of the potential design showed Trump holding a raised clenched fist on one side of the coin alongside the words “fight, fight, fight”.

This phrase references what Trump said immediately after surviving an assassination attempt last year.

The other side of the coin shows Trump in profile with the word “liberty” above him and “1776-2026” written below.

These images were shared by Treasurer Brandon Beach on social media platform X.

A Treasury spokesperson stated that while a final one dollar coin design has not yet been selected for the semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects the enduring spirit of the country and democracy.

Beach said more information would be shared following the end of the government shutdown.

The government shutdown has suspended many federal operations while lawmakers remain at an impasse over a new spending bill.

Congress passed a law in 2020 allowing the Treasury Secretary to mint one dollar coins in 2026 with designs emblematic of the United States semiquincentennial.

For the 1976 bicentennial celebrations, the Treasury sponsored a national competition and selected a design by a sculpture student for the one dollar coin.

That design featured the Liberty Bell, a symbol of American independence, and the moon.

The other side of the 1976 coin showed former President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Eisenhower died in 1969 and became the first president to feature on a one dollar coin in 1971.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said she was not sure if Trump had seen the draft coin design.

She added that she was sure Trump would love the design. – Reuters