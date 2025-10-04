AKPK launches Siri BUDI financial guide to boost Malaysian money skills

KUALA LUMPUR: The Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) has launched Siri BUDI, a four-volume Malay-language financial guide to strengthen money management among Malaysians from youth to retirement.

This guide is intended not only to teach money management but also to instil discipline, resilience and dignity in daily life.

AKPK earlier this year released the GROW series, a four-volume English-language guide which was praised for reframing financial literacy around the key milestones of life.

Siri BUDI is not a direct translation but is a Malay transcreation of the GROW series that preserves the essence while expressing it in the language, symbols and spirit of Malaysia.

The launch took place at the Financial Independence and Thriving Families Conference 2025 here recently.

AKPK chief executive officer Azaddin Ngah Tasir said discussions on saving, planning and resilience go beyond financial advice but also involve strengthening families and society.

He emphasised that unlike conventional money guides, Siri BUDI highlights that money is never neutral and every decision reflects deeper values.

The four-volume Siri BUDI focuses on students and youth, young professionals, families and retirees.

Each book highlights practical steps such as saving early, balancing ambition with sustainability, managing household resources and planning for retirement.

Former Maybank Group chief human capital officer Datuk Nora Abd Manaf said people in financial difficulty need tools and opportunities that restore independence and self-respect.

She stated that lasting well-being is built through supportive environments and communities that make sound financial guidance accessible to everyone.

Physician-turned-entrepreneur Dr Mohd Hannan Yusof said spending without values breeds anxiety, while informed spending strengthens finances and well-being.

He added that surrounding ourselves with people who give sound financial advice builds confidence and resilience.

AKPK, established in 2006, provides financial education, counselling and debt management services to individuals and micro, small and medium enterprises. – Bernama