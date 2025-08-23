KLUANG: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd will launch its Electric Train Service 3 for the southern route between Kuala Lumpur Sentral and Kluang starting August 30.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed the commencement date for this new rail service connecting the capital with Johor.

“Ticket purchases can be made from 8 pm today through the KTMB Mobile application, kiosk machines and the official KTMB website,” he announced in an official statement.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim personally tested the new ETS3 train during a special launch ceremony by taking the driver’s seat.

The monarch operated the train towards Kluang Station, experiencing its capability to reach speeds of 140 kilometres per hour.

Loke previously indicated that two ETS3 Electric Multiple Unit trains had arrived in Malaysia for technical testing.

The successful completion of these tests has enabled the service to begin operations within this month.

Eight additional ETS3 trains are currently being assembled at the CRRC Rolling Stock Centre in Batu Gajah, Perak.

All ten trains are scheduled to become fully operational by early 2026, completing the southern route expansion. – Bernama