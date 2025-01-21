KTMB introduces special ‘Excursion’ Train service for CNY

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has introduced a special Chinese New Year ‘Excursion’ Train service, which will operate on Jan 27 and 28, in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration.

KTMB, in a statement today, stated that there will be two special round trips with 792 tickets offered for the special train connecting KL Sentral Station and Butterworth Station.

“The tickets will be on sale from today, Jan 21, at 10 am. The one-way fare for this journey is as low as RM60 for superior class seats and RM90 for premier class seats.

“In addition, passengers will also enjoy a unique experience through buffet coach and chillax coach facilities, which are provided to ensure a more relaxing and enjoyable journey,“ read the statement.

According to KTMB, the special train service was introduced to meet the needs of passengers travelling towards the north in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration and the long school holidays.

The special train will start its journey from KL Sentral Station and will stop at seven stations, namely Tanjung Malim, Kampar, Batu Gajah, Ipoh, Kuala Kangsar, Taiping and Bukit Mertajam, before the final destination at the Butterworth Station.

The cashless tickets can be obtained through the KTMB Mobile application (KITS), kiosk machines, ticket counters, and KTMB’s official website at www.ktmb.com.my.

Meanwhile, KTMB Group chief executive officer Rani Hisham, in the same statement, expressed hope that the special train service would indirectly help reduce road congestion and provide a more comfortable journey, especially for the elderly and children.