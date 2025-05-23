KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has announced the postponement of its planned signal system upgrading work along the rail stretch between Kepong and Salak Selatan stations, originally scheduled to begin tomorrow.

In a statement issued today, KTMB said the work will be rescheduled to a later date, which will be announced in due course.

It also confirmed that during the deferment period, all KTM Komuter and Electric Train Service (ETS) operations will continue as usual, with no changes to train schedules.

“The decision to postpone the upgrade was made to ensure seamless travel for commuters in the Klang Valley during the 46th ASEAN Summit and related meetings currently taking place in the capital,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, KTMB Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin was quoted as saying in the statement that KTMB is committed to maintaining smooth rail operations, particularly during major national and international events, such as the ASEAN Summit.

“This postponement takes into account the closure of several main roads in the Klang Valley and aligns with the government’s call for the public to use public transport to ease traffic congestion. The move is also part of KTMB’s contribution to the nation’s efforts to ensure the successful hosting of the ASEAN Summit,” he added.

KTMB apologised for any inconvenience caused and encouraged the public to stay informed by visiting its official website at www.ktmb.com.my or following its social media channels for the latest updates.