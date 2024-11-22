KTMB provides two additional ETS trains for Christmas, school holidays

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will provide two additional ETS trains for the KL Sentral-Padang Besar route and return trips in conjunction with Christmas celebrations and the third term school holidays in December.

In a statement today, KTMB said the extra train service would operate for 10 days from Dec 20 to Dec 29, with tickets available for sale from 10 am on Nov 25 (Monday).

“These additional trains will offer 630 tickets daily, bringing the total number of tickets to 6,300, including business class coaches. The extra train service aims to accommodate the high demand during the festive season and school holidays.

“This step is in line with KTMB’s commitment to providing top-notch service, ensuring a smooth travel experience that meets the needs of all passengers,” the statement read.

The additional ETS service from Padang Besar to KL Sentral will depart at 11.05 am, while the train from KL Sentral to Padang Besar will leave at 5.00 pm

KTMB encourages the public to purchase tickets online and check the train schedule via the KTM Mobile application (KITS) or on the KTMB website at www.ktmb.com.my.

“Customers are advised to purchase tickets early and arrive early at the station for inspection and documentation at the control gate to ensure a smoother journey,” said KTMB.

For more info, customers can contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200 or visit its official social media pages.