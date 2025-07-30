Kuala Lumpur fire department wins National Fire Fighter Drill 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department emerged as the overall champion of the National Fire Fighter Drill 2025 (NFD 2025), held at the Eastern Region Fire and Rescue Academy in Terengganu.

The five-day event, which concluded on July 29, saw the 40-member Kuala Lumpur contingent dominate with four gold, four silver, and four bronze medals.

Senior Assistant Fire Commissioner Hassan ‘As’ari Omar, the department’s director, confirmed the team’s success in 12 different events.

The gold medals were secured in the Toughest Bomba Alive Challenge, Duo Technical Rescue Challenge, Fire Ground Challenge, and 100-metre Fire Obstacle Challenge.

Silver medals were earned in the Hose Rampage, Fire Fighters Challenge, Spider Trail, and a second medal in the Fire Ground Challenge.

Meanwhile, bronze medals came from the Ultimate Bomba Warrior Challenge, Mighty FireFighter, Water Saviour, and another in the 100-metre Fire Obstacle Challenge.

Hassan ‘As’ari highlighted the competition’s importance in enhancing firefighters’ physical endurance, mental resilience, and operational preparedness.

“The experience gained from this event boosts confidence and sharpens our response capabilities in real-life emergencies,” he told Bernama during a team celebration.

The NFD 2025 serves as a platform for firefighters nationwide to test their skills under pressure, simulating real-world disaster scenarios.

The Kuala Lumpur team’s performance underscores their dedication to maintaining peak readiness for emergency response operations. - Bernama