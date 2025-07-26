Kuala Lumpur rally ends peacefully with 18,000 attendees

KUALA LUMPUR: The rally held at Dataran Merdeka today ended without incident, drawing approximately 18,000 participants.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad commended the peaceful conduct of attendees, noting no disruptions occurred.

“Everything went smoothly, even though there were one or two things that might not have been agreed upon initially, but were resolved well,“ he told reporters after the event.

He urged organisers to enhance transparency in future engagements with authorities to streamline security and logistics.

Mohamed Usuf emphasised the right to peaceful assembly while stressing adherence to laws. “Malaysians have the right to gather, and to gather peacefully.

In terms of safety, that’s the most important,“ he said. Around 3,000 police personnel were deployed to maintain order.

Authorities will review speeches for potential violations, particularly concerning sensitive 3R (religion, race, royalty) issues or seditious content.

“If there are violations, action will be taken according to legal provisions,“ he added. Over 60 reports were lodged, mostly by opponents of the rally. - Bernama