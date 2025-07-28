Kuching drug bust nets RM3.07m syabu in mobile store operation

KUCHING: A drug trafficking syndicate using cars as “mobile stores” to discreetly deliver syabu was dismantled by police in a special operation in Kota Sentosa. The raid, conducted on July 19, led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of methamphetamine worth RM3.072 million.

Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan revealed that the syndicate left vehicles containing drugs unlocked at designated locations, allowing buyers to collect supplies without direct interaction. “This tactic was used to evade detection,“ he said.

During the raid, police found 80 packages marked “Guan Yin Wang” containing crystal lumps suspected to be syabu. The total seizure weighed 83 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of RM3.07 million, potentially affecting 415,000 users. Cash amounting to RM1,100 was also confiscated under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.

Initial investigations indicate the drugs were sourced from Peninsular Malaysia via air routes before being distributed in Sarawak and Kalimantan, Indonesia. One suspect tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, while the other had prior criminal records related to gambling and false information. Both are remanded for seven days pending further investigations.

The case is being probed under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and a minimum of 12 cane strokes upon conviction. - Bernama