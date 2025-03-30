KUCHING: Police arrested three men, aged between 39 and 43, for attempting to evade a police inspection on Jalan Green early this morning.

Kuching acting police chief, Supt Merbin Lisa, said that at 3.20 am, officers on a crime prevention patrol spotted a suspicious Mitsubishi Triton and a red Perodua Bezza.

When police ordered both drivers to stop, they ignored the directive and attempted to flee.

“Officers pursued the Mitsubishi Triton into a nearby residential area, where the driver became aggressive, making a U-turn and attempting to ram three policemen who were standing on the road,” he said in a statement today.

The suspects have been remanded until April 3 to assist in investigations under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958.

All three men tested positive for drugs, and two of them have prior criminal records related to narcotics.

One of the suspects, a 41-year-old man, sustained injuries during the incident and is receiving treatment at the hospital. He is in stable condition.

The Mitsubishi Triton, along with several tools believed to have been used for criminal activities, were also seized.

Meanwhile, police are still tracking down the driver of the red Perodua Bezza, who managed to escape.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact the Kuching District Police Control Centre at 082-244444 or senior investigating officer ASP Chris Olsen Ramlee at 013-8607572.