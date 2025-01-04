Over 10,000 people attend Pahang MB’s Aidilfitri Open House

PEKAN: More than 10,000 people from all walks of life attended the Aidilfitri Open House hosted by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail in Chini here today.

The event was graced by the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who brought along their children.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who spent more than two hours at the event, also performed three songs -- Satu Hari Di Hari Raya (Datuk M. Nasir), Balik Kampung (Datuk Sudirman Arshad) and Butakah Cinta (Spring).

The hot weather did not deter guests from attending in traditional attire, showcasing various styles to enliven the event, which ran from 9 am to 2 pm.

Guests were treated to various dishes, including laksa, satay, martabak, roti canai, lemang, rendang, ketupat, and an assortment of traditional cakes and festive biscuits.

Wan Rosdy said open house events serve as a platform for state leaders to engage with communities from various ethnicities and backgrounds.

He said such gatherings also help strengthen ties between leaders and the rakyat by allowing them to meet in person.

“Today’s attendees include not only settlers and villagers from traditional communities but also people from various ethnic backgrounds and the Orang Asli, who have come to liven up this open house,” he told reporters after the event.