KUALA LUMPUR: The Alliance for a Safe Community (IKATAN) today called on Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and relevant authorities to conduct a transparent investigation into the cause of the leak and measures to be taken following the gas pipeline fire in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the investigation and measures are important to prevent future incidents and IKATAN, as a prominent safety advocacy NGO, has also expressed deep concern over the incident.

“While we acknowledge Petronas’ swift response to contain the situation, we urge continued vigilance to ensure the safety of affected communities and the environment.

“We call also on Petronas and relevant authorities to provide real-time updates on the situation, including air quality assessments and potential health risks, and meanwhile ensure thorough evacuations and support for impacted families, especially vulnerable groups,” he said in a statement today.

Lee emphasised that IKATAN appreciate Petronas’ cooperation thus far and stressed the importance of clear communication with the public because transparency and accountability are critical to restoring trust and safeguarding communities.

He also said IKATAN is ready to assist in monitoring the situation and advocate for the protection of affected communities and also urged all parties to prioritise lives and environmental protection above all.

Earlier, Petronas confirmed that a fire occurred at Petronas Gas Bhd’s (PGB) main pipeline near Putra Heights, Selangor at 8.10 am today.