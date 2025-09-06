Kulai MP donates RM15,000 to surau after hearse theft and accident

KUALA LUMPUR: Surau Nurul Haq in Kampung Sungai Sayong 1 has received a RM15,000 contribution from Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching following the theft and subsequent accident of its hearse.

The deputy communications minister presented the donation to help the surau replace its only hearse, which was stolen last Thursday and badly damaged in an accident.

Surau chairman Mohd Anuar Repan expressed gratitude for the meaningful contribution that will assist in purchasing a new vehicle for community use.

He confirmed the van had been obtained through a government department’s property disposal process in December but had not yet been used for handling bodies.

A local company, QR Oyes Sdn Bhd, additionally provided RM5,000 in assistance to the surau management according to the MP.

Teo explained she approved the allocation after reading news reports about the surau’s urgent need for a replacement hearse following the incident.

She expressed hope that the total RM20,000 assistance would sufficiently help the community obtain a new vehicle.

Kulai district police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee had previously reported the Toyota Hiace was stolen by a 21-year-old suspect between 1am and 2am last Thursday.

The thief subsequently crashed the van into a lorry while fleeing on Jalan Skudai at approximately 2.30am the same morning.

The suspect sustained only minor injuries to his face and legs during the accident. – Bernama