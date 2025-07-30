KUSKOP upgrades 39 Tamu Desa premises in Sarawak with RM7.85 mln

KUCHING: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) has completed the construction and upgrading of 39 Tamu Desa (Village Guest) premises across Sarawak, with a total allocation of RM7.85 million.

Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick stated that the project, implemented in phases with local authorities, aims to enhance rural market infrastructure.

“This initiative, introduced in 2024, will continue this year. We will discuss with the Sarawak government to address requests from MPs for more rural stalls and markets to be assisted,“ he said after visiting Tamu Sungai Apong.

The project supports rural economic empowerment and encourages small entrepreneurs’ participation. Ewon noted receiving four applications from Sarawak MPs for expansion.

“We will coordinate with Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan to select suitable locations,“ he added.

Phase 1 saw 13 completed projects (RM1.99 mln), while Phase 2 includes 26 ongoing projects (RM5.85 mln), such as Tamu Semarak and Tamu Sukma, set for completion in August. Tamu Sungai Apong’s upgrade cost RM416,000 across two phases.

KUSKOP has implemented 100 Tamu Desa projects in Sabah and Sarawak over the past year, with 61 in Sabah and 39 in Sarawak, reinforcing rural entrepreneurial ecosystems. - Bernama