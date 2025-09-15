Kwong Wah Yit Poh journalist receives Tabung Kasih@HAWANA aid for hearing loss

GEORGE TOWN: Kwong Wah Yit Poh journalist Choo Kar Chun has received assistance from the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA fund for his hearing loss condition, becoming its 500th recipient.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil personally presented the contribution during a visit to Choo’s home in Air Itam.

He was accompanied by Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Bernama chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Choo, 44, has served with the Chinese-language daily since 2018 and is the 22nd recipient from Penang.

He began experiencing hearing issues in October 2024, only realising the extent of the problem after undergoing a medical check-up.

“At first, I could only hear with one ear, but eventually I lost hearing in both,” he told reporters.

“I now rely on hearing aids, each costing around 4,000 ringgit.”

He said doctors believe the condition may be linked to prolonged exposure to repeated audio playback while working on crime reports.

Choo also thanked Fahmi, who pledged additional support to help him acquire more advanced hearing aids.

“The hearing aids are essential,” Choo said.

“They help me hear more clearly, especially when I’m on assignment and need to communicate effectively.”

Tabung Kasih@HAWANA was launched in conjunction with National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2023.

It is part of the MADANI Government’s initiative to recognise and support the welfare of media practitioners. – Bernama