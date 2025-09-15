Malaysia hosts Global Halal Summit 2025 with 92 certification bodies

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia welcomes international delegates to the Global Halal Summit 2025, running from September 16 to September 26 with participation from 92 recognised halal certification bodies and representatives from 47 countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that the attendance of ambassadors, policymakers, academics and industry leaders demonstrates global commitment to advancing the halal ecosystem.

He expressed honour in hosting delegates in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya while positioning Malaysia as a strategic bridge for integrity, sustainability and resilience in the halal world.

Ahmad Zahid, who chairs the Halal Industry Development Council of Malaysia, extended a warm welcome and hopes the summit will foster new knowledge, partnerships and opportunities benefiting all participating nations.

This year’s summit carries the theme ‘Integrity, Sustainability and Resilience’, serving as a key platform for global dialogue and collaboration among halal stakeholders worldwide. – Bernama