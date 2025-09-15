Over 34,000 WiFi access points installed at IPTA campuses nationwide

BUKIT MERTAJAM: More than 34,000 WiFi access points have been successfully installed across nearly all public higher education institutions nationwide as part of internet connectivity upgrades.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that the Higher Education Ministry has requested additional access points for campuses that missed earlier implementation phases.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will conduct detailed studies to determine the exact number of additional access points required for these campuses.

This WiFi project forms part of the national Jalinan Digital Negara initiative overseen by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to strengthen high-speed internet coverage.

The initiative aligns with the MADANI Government’s commitment to expanding digital access across all segments of Malaysian society.

Minister Fahmi expressed satisfaction with internet speeds at Seberang Perai Polytechnic during his working visit to Penang.

The polytechnic’s 554 access points deliver speeds exceeding 300Mbps through advanced WiFi 7 technology.

This comprehensive coverage ensures students in previously problematic areas like upper hostel floors now enjoy reliable internet access.

Improved connectivity significantly enhances students’ ability to complete assignments and conduct academic research efficiently.

Minister Fahmi also engaged with 70 students participating in the Safe Internet Campaign during his campus visit.

The campaign focuses on cyber safety education addressing online scams, cyberbullying, information oversharing risks, and false information spread.

Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission managing director Abdul Karim Fakir Ali attended the event.

The minister’s three-day working visit to Penang included inspections of digital infrastructure projects and student engagement activities. – Bernama