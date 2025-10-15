Labuan community hall damaged by tornado to be repaired by corporation

LABUAN: The community hall at Kampung Sungai Miri severely damaged by a tornado in August will undergo repairs funded by Labuan Corporation.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa confirmed the repairs would use the local authority’s internal emergency fund.

She said the August 29 incident also damaged at least 29 houses across eight villages and Sekolah Kebangsaan Rancha-Rancha in Kg Sungai Lada.

“The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development and the Ministry of Education will also contribute to repair efforts,“ she told reporters after visiting the site.

Zaliha added that immediate financial aid had already been distributed to affected families following the disaster.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department confirmed the destructive event was caused by a waterspout that moved ashore and intensified into a tornado.

A department spokesman explained that waterspouts transitioning from sea to land are classified as tornadoes and can rapidly strengthen, causing extensive damage including roof destruction and life-threatening conditions. – Bernama