Labuan FSA seeks strategic collaboration with MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA) has expressed its intention to establish strategic cooperation with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in anti-corruption initiatives.

The MACC, in a statement, said the intention was conveyed by Labuan FSA director-general Affendi Rashdi during a courtesy visit to MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday.

During the one-hour meeting, Labuan FSA also expressed its intention to request the placement of a MACC officer to head its integrity unit.

“The MACC expressed its appreciation to Labuan FSA for the visit and welcomed the intention to establish strategic cooperation,“ the statement added.

Also present were Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Assistant Governor Abd Rahman Abu Bakar and BNM’s Financial Intelligence and Enforcement Department (FIED) director Mohd Fuad Arshad.

Affendi was appointed director-general of Labuan FSA for a two-year term, effective May 1, 2025.

Previously, Affendi served as Chief Services Officer at BNM, where he led the strategic direction and operations of the Centralised Shared Services sector to enhance institutional performance and service delivery.