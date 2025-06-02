Labuan police crack down on cable theft, drug offences

LABUAN: Labuan police have reported at least 12 cases of cable theft affecting Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) from July 2024 to January 2025, resulting in losses amounting to RM88,290.

Labuan police chief, Supt. Mohd Hamizi Halim said a Toyota Harrier worth RM40,000, believed to have been used in the cable theft operations, had been seized. He said the thefts were carried out by five gangs, some of whose members are repeat offenders and drug-positive individuals.

“The gangs comprise 11 unemployed individuals, aged between their 20s and 53 years old, all of whom have prior criminal records and drug-related cases...police are still searching for five more gang members who remain at large.

“Although the number of cable theft cases has slightly increased compared to 2023, the situation remains under control.

“We are closely monitoring the trends and collaborating with scrap metal business operators to tackle this issue,” Mohd Hamizi said at a press conference at the Labuan Police Station today.

He said some of the suspects had already been charged in court, while others would face charges under various laws, including Section 18(e) of the Sabah Minor Offences Ordinance, Section 414 of the Penal Code (read with Section 34), Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and the Immigration Act 1959/63.

In a separate development, Mohd Hamizi disclosed that 533 individuals have been arrested in Labuan for various drug-related offences in 2024.

Among them, 27 were arrested for supplying methamphetamine (Syabu), with six investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, 20 under Section 39A(1), and one under Section 39A(2).

Additionally, 425 individuals were arrested under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, with 14 charged under Section 39C for repeat offences. Two individuals have also been subjected to the Special Preventive Measures (LPPK) 1985.

Mohd Hamizi emphasized that patrols at drug hotspots and entry points to the island will be intensified to curb the inflow of drug supplies.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of Labuan by addressing both cable theft and drug-related crimes effectively,” he added.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to assist in ongoing efforts to combat crime on the island.